Home and Away spoilers: Will Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni BREAK-UP?

Is it all over between Dean Thompson and Ziggy on Home and Away? He makes a heartfelt plea to her but it may be too little, too late...

Has Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O’Connor) totally blown things with girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Just as Ziggy was about to move back into the apartment, it looks like the couple’s relationship could be OFF… permanently!

Realising he has acted recklessly and is about to lose the love of his life, Dean visits garage mechanic Ziggy at work and makes a passionate plea for her to give him another chance.

But is Dean all out of luck?

Meanwhile, with her brother Justin (James Stewart) about to go in for surgery on his back, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is flustered when the rather handsome Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) arrives on the doorstep.

What is Dr Green doing making a housecall? And WHY is Tori so lost for words around the unorthodox neurosurgeon?

Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is still unsure whether to give things another go with Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo) after their disastrous non-date.

Roo’s dad, Alf (Ray Meagher) and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) both think Roo would be silly to not to seize her chance for some romance and happiness.

Will Roo and Owen finally make things official?

