Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni BREAK-UP!

Ziggy Astoni finally plucks up the courage to tell Dean about the job offer on Home and Away. But it's too late, he already knows... and he's NOT happy!

It’s the day Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is due to leave Summer Bay and start her new job as a mechanic for a racing team on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Trouble is, Ziggy still hasn’t come clean to boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) that she is leaving. But unfortunately for Ziggy, Dean has accidentally found out and is furious with her for keeping secrets from him.

So when Ziggy finally plucks up the courage to come clean, the conversation turns into a BIG argument.

Dean tries to cover his hurt by pushing Ziggy away. She clearly didn’t think about him when she accepted the job. So as far as Dean is concerned, their relationship is over!

Have Ziggy and Dean really broken-up?

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is feeling down-in-the-dumps after Dean’s bad reaction to the news she is now dating Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura).

Everybody else has been so cool and accepting of Willow’s new relationship. She wishes Dean, who also happens to be Willow’s ex-boyfriend, could support her too.

Can a helping hand from policeman pal Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) manage to fix things between Willow and Dean?

Elsewhere, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) continues to play “sick”, hoping to keep Colby away from on/off girlfriend Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

But with Bella now due to be home-schooled, to prevent her from having to repeat Year 11 at Summer Bay High, can a suitable tutor be found?

