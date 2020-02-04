Home and Away spoilers: Will Dean Thompson discover Ziggy Astoni’s news?

Ziggy is hiding some BIG news from boyfriend Dean on Home and Away. She just needs to find the right moment to reveal her secret!

Ziggy Astoni (played by Sophie Dillman) is disappointed she DIDN’T get her dream job on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings) after a trial run as a mechanic for a racecar team.

However, Ziggy’s boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) is secretly pleased as it means Ziggy will be sticking around in Summer Bay.

Or will she?

Ziggy is in for a surprise when supervisor Kurt calls back. It seems he’s made a mistake and wants to offer her the job after all!

But while Ziggy is thrilled, she also dreads breaking the news to Dean. Can she find the right moment to tell Dean and possibly break his heart?

Elsewhere, it’s clear Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) are still missing each other, despite their bust-up at Salt.

Restaurant boss Mackenzie continues to hit the bottle to drown her sorrows. But she is mortified the morning after the night before when friends Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) find her a bit worse for wear after a BIG night on the booze!

Meanwhile, bratty Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is not at all happy that her big brother Colby is pining after Mackenzie. She intends to make sure this couple do NOT get back together again.

But what does the troublesome teenager have planned this time?

Elsewhere, Willow is feeling a bit on edge as more folk start to discover the truth about her relationship with Alex.

After being accidentally sprung by Colby, Willow realises the time has come to pluck up the courage to tell Dean.

But given their complicated history, and the fact they used to date, how will Dean take the truth bomb?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5