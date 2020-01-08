Home and Away spoilers: Dean Thompson and Ziggy Astoni BUST-UP!

Dean Thompson and his girlfriend Ziggy Astoni have an almighty bust-up on the beach after she interferes with his surf lesson business on Home and Away!

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) is a man under pressure on Home and Away.

The surfer dude is working night shifts at restaurant Salt and now his surf lesson business is taking off, thanks to is well-meaning girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) handing out flyers advertising free trial lessons with Dean.

But it’s all getting a bit too much for Dean. And Ziggy soon discovers she has overstepped the mark when Dean snaps and warns her to butt out of his business!

Whoops, so much for trying to help!

Luckily, somebody who does need Ziggy’s help is her mum Maggie (Kestie Morassi).

Maggie is struggling after a bust-up with her husband Ben (Rohan Nichol) who is refusing to take his anti-depressants after suffering side effects from the medication.

After everything she went through with her cancer and chemotherapy side effects, Maggie is furious that Ben is ready to quit the meds so soon.

With stubborn Ben also rejecting his next appointment with the psychologist, Maggie fears they are back to square one dealing with his mental health.

Elsewhere in the Bay, Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) is left in charge of his niece Ava Gilbert (Alice Roberts) while her dad Justin (James Stewart) and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are in the city keeping a vigil beside sister Tori’s (Penny McNamee) hospital bed while she remains in a coma.

As Ava continues to ask difficult questions about Tori’s condition, what will doctor Mason tell Ava about Tori’s possible fate?

