Home and Away spoilers: DESPERATE measures for Jasmine Delaney…

After her baby ultrasound, Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) has been left reeling from the discovery she is NOT pregnant on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

It turns out it was a phantom pregnancy. So Jasmine won’t be having her late husband Robbo’s baby.

Already devastated at the discovery, Jasmine’s misery gets worse when mum-in-law, Wendy Shaw (Amanda Muggleton) blames Jasmine for the mistake and suggests she made the pregnancy up!

It’s all too much for Jasmine, and she runs off to the beach.

Still traumatised over this terrible turn of events, Jasmine starts to walk into the ocean fully clothed…

Is Jasmine planning to end it all? Will anyone find her before its too late?

Meanwhile, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is still anxiously awaiting news of his teenage sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), who is recovering at a therapy camp.

But no news is good news, right?

To take his mind off his family dramas, Colby’s ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) again shows up at the right place at the right time.

Finally, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are finally back in each other’s arms where they belong.

Having finally put her traumatic kidnap ordeal behind her, Leah has re-ignited passion in the bedroom with Justin.

Hooray!

