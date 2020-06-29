Home and Away spoilers: Emergency!… what’s wrong with John Palmer?

It's not looking good for Surf Club boss John Palmer after his collapse on Home and Away. His wife Marilyn is desperate to find out what's wrong with him...

Marilyn Chambers (played by Emily Symons) fears the worst for her husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington) after his SHOCK collapse at the Parata family’s party on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

John is rushed to Northern District Hospital where doctor Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) believes John may be having a stroke.

However, test results later reveal a different diagnosis.

Marilyn is frantic as John’s conditon takes a turn for the worse…

Will he survive?

Meanwhile, a delighted Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) has been left to look after her baby stepdaughter, Grace while Grace’s mum, Tori is busy with the hospital emergency involving John.

However, Tori’s brother, Justin (James Stewart) still isn’t happy that she’s allowing emotionally troubled Jasmine to get so attached to Grace.

Once again, Jasmine slips off with Grace and deliberately ignores a panicked phonecall from Justin!

It looks like Justin is right to worry about the situation.

What’s going on with Jasmine? What’s the reason behind her strange behaviour?

Elsewhere, there’s still tension brewing between Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne).

Ari has already warned Tane to stop trying to make a move on Ari’s on/off lover, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

But when Ari sees Tane having a private conversation with restaurant manager, Mackenzie at Salt, his jealousy rages.

Will it all kick-off again?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5