Home and Away spoilers: Engagement party DISASTER for Tori Morgan?

The surprise engagement party for Tori Morgan and her fiance, Christian Green threatens to start/end in disaster on Home and Away!

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) is unexpectedly unhappy to discover her family and friends are throwing her a SURPRISE engagement party on Home and Away! (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

But the party is now shaping-up to be a DISASTER!

Tori’s fiancé, Christian Green (Ditch Davey) is already in on the surprise.

However, he hadn’t counted on Tori not wanting to attend her own engagement party!

Luckily, Christian works his magic and convinces Tori to attend the celebration at Salt.

Will the party be a success after all?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, things are awkward between Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her ex-boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

Dean is devastated now he has discovered Ziggy has moved on and is dating Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

However, just to add insult to injury, Dean finds out his sister, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) already knew about Ziggy hooking-up with Tane.

WHY didn’t she tell him sooner and stop Dean making a fool of himself trying to win back Ziggy?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is excited at the news that Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) is officially transferring from the prison to work at Northern District Hospital.

However, little does Jasmine know, it’s all about to kick-off between nurse Lewis and surgeon Christian…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5



Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR