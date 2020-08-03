Home and Away spoilers: Farewell to Maggie and Ben Astoni!

It's the end of an era as Maggie and Ben Astoni pack their bags to leave Summer Bay. But not before an emotional goodbye on Home and Away

The day has come for Maggie Astoni (played by Kestie Morassi) and her husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) to leave Summer Bay after three years, for a new life in Italy on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) isn’t about to let the much-loved couple quietly drive out of town.

He arranges a big farewell lunch down by the beach and invites friends and family to come and say their goodbyes.

However, the day doesn’t get off to a very good start for Maggie and Ben’s daughter, Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) when she gets into an argument with her boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor).

Dean is hurt after an emotional Ziggy complains she’s going to be all alone after her parents leave.

Then, when Dean confronts Ziggy about crying over old photos of her wedding to Brody Morgan, it all kicks-off!

Can Ziggy and Dean put on happy, smiley faces and make it through Maggie and Ben’s special farewell do?

Meanwhile, as the distance grows between Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and her husband, John Palmer (Shane Withington), he is unsure if he will attend Maggie and Ben’s send-off.

However, Ben and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) have other ideas and bring John along in his wheelchair.

But as the tension continues throughout the farewell lunch, later John SNAPS giving Marilyn some home truths over the state of their relationship…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5