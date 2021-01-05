Home and Away spoilers: FIGHT! There’s danger for the Parata family…

Has Tane Parata managed to find $25,000 to pay off the drug dealers on Home and Away? Let's hope so because they are coming to collect...

Time is running out for Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) following the latest sinister threat against his life on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having failed to find the $25,000 he needs to pay off the drug dealers he crossed paths with during his trip to the city, Tane is forced to come clean to his big brother, Ari (Rob Kipa Williams) about the BIG trouble he has got himself into.

However, is it too late for Tane to save himself as the dodgy dealer and his gang make an unexpected visit to the Parata house to collect what they are owed…

Meanwhile, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is shocked to learn that his younger sister, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) is planning to leave the Bay and move to New Zealand with boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox Reo).

As Colby confronts Bella and threatens to use his power as a policeman to stop her from leaving, Nikau warns Colby not to make any trouble since he knows his KILLER secret and what really happened to Colby’s stepdad, Ross Nixon last year!

Elsewhere, after confronting his wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) over her affair with Colby, detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) is more determined than ever to arrest Colby in connection with the murder of Ross.

Is Colby’s luck about to run out?

