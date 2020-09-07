Home and Away spoilers: WHAT has got Roo Stewart spooked?

WHY does Roo Stewart look like she has seen a ghost on Home and Away? Maybe she has! Get watching to find out WHO stops Roo in her tracks...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is trying to get back on track after recently returning to the Bay following the funeral of her nephew, Ryder Jackson’s (Lukas Radovich) terminally-ill dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, while catching-up with friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), Roo is spooked when she sees a man resembling Evan walking out of restaurant Salt!

Is Roo seeing things?

Or is something strange happening and the ghost of Evan has appeared to haunt the Bay?

Keep watching to find out what happens!

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) has been left stunned by ex-lover, Amber Simmons’s (Madeleine Jevic) SHOCK bombshell that she has a SECRET son – and that Dean is the dad!

Unsure what to do, Dean confides in bestie, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) about the revelation.

But the hush-hush conversation between Dean and Willow annoys Dean’s girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), who is already convinced Dean is keeping other secrets from her.

So how on earth will Ziggy react if she does find out Dean is Amber’s baby daddy?

Elsewhere, the search is on for runaway teenagers, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and her boyfriend, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).

Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) has 72 hours to find his teenage sister, Bella before Detective Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) issues a warrant for her arrest!

With Dean otherwise involved, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) volunteers to join her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) with the search for their nephew, Nikau.

Meanwhile, little does anyone know, but Bella and Nikau are hiding out in the mountains.

The loved-up teens have no plans to return to Summer Bay and are ready for a life on the run!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5