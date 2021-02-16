Home and Away spoilers: Heath Braxton is BACK!

Welcome back to the Bay! Heath Braxton makes an unexpected appearance on today's episode of Home and Away. WHY has the River Boy returned?

It’s been four years since we last saw Heath Braxton (played by Dan Ewing) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But on today’s episode of the Aussie soap, the River Boy returns!

Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) has found out about Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his brother, Tane’s (Ethan Browne) plans to get involved in an armed robbery.

However, Dean reckons the Parata brothers are in over their heads dealing with the threats of dodgy Paul (Jack Finsterer) and his gang.

So Dean has called-in some back-up from his old River Boys buddies… including Heath!

As Ari and Tane arrive to carry out the job, hoping it will settle their debt with Paul and the gang once and for all, they are in for a surprise when Dean arrives with his River Boys buddies!

Heath warns Paul they have made a BIG mistake planning a robbery on River Boys turf… and it’s time to teach the gang a lesson about stepping on a rival gang’s patch.

Uh-oh, this could get messy!

Meanwhile, with Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on the mend in hospital after being attacked in prison, it seems the disgraced policeman is ready to face his fate.

Colby has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for the murder of his stepdad, Ross Nixon.

Colby knows he needs to do whatever it takes to survive in prison… and there’s no going back now.

Does this mean it’s time for Colby to say a FINAL goodbye to all his friends and family in Summer Bay?

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is back in charge at the garage after the police investigation.

Justin is not making things easy for mechanic Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman), after she admitted to letting Tane temporarily use the garage to stash his van of stolen goods.

Ziggy is also still annoyed by Justin’s suggestion that there is something going on between her and Tane.

Well, there is… sort of.

Still unsure how she feels after their one-night stand, will Ziggy let Tane win her over?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR