Home and Away spoilers: There’s HORROR at the hospital!

The lives of Summer Bay favourites including Mason and Marilyn are on the line when gunmen storm the hospital on Home and Away...

Bella Nixon (played by Courtney Miller) has to talk her way out of trouble after being caught-out by big brother Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Colby is now suspicious Bella has been faking her “sickness” in order to manipulate Colby and keep him away from ex-girlfriend, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

Desperate to make things right with Colby and prove she really is sick, Bella sneaks into the hospital and steals some unknown medication.

However, the crafty teenager’s plan works too well when she is suddenly struck by stomach pains… and Mackenzie has to rush her to the hospital!

Unfortunately, the pair have picked the wrong time to visit Northern Districts.

Just as everyone is going about their business, armed gunmen storm the hospital…

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) has returned home to the Morgan house with baby Grace.

Tori is thrilled to be home again after so long!

However, her happiness is short-lived when brother Justin (James Stewart) reveals the SHOCK news that his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is still missing.

Justin previously spared Tori the news. But now it’s clear he’s going to need Tori’s support to get through this difficult time.

Elsewhere, Robbo (Jake Ryan) has thrown himself into the investigation to find out WHO is behind the murders of both Sgt Lance Salisbury and Dylan Carter.

Robbo reckons the best bet is to interrogate baddies Victor and Des again.

So police buddy Scott Larkin (Trent Baines) agrees to arrange a meeting with the prisoners, who are still awaiting trial.

Meanwhile, it’s a bittersweet time for both Robbo and his wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) now they have had to hand back baby Grace to her mum, Tori.

To boost her spirits, Robbo promises Jasmine that once the nightmare is over they can think about starting their own family and having that happy ending.

But as nurse Jasmine heads off to work at the hospital, little does she know of the danger that lies in wait…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5