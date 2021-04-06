Home and Away spoilers: Irene Roberts gets a SURPRISE visitor!

Irene Roberts is in for a surprise when missing Martha unexpectedly turns up at her beach house on Home and Away! Is she OK?

Irene Roberts (played by Lynne McGranger) gets an unexpected visitor on today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Martha Stewart (Belinda Giblin) has gone missing from the hospital.

But while her worried family is out searching for her, Martha turns up at Irene’s beach house in a terrible state!

Martha demands Irene tell her husband, Alf (Ray Meagher) and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) that there’s nothing wrong with her.

Martha still insists that she has been having REAL conversations with her actual son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald).

But Irene has no choice but to admit the terrible truth.

She saw Martha talking to herself on the Pier…

Can Alf and Roo convince Martha to return to the hospital to get the help she needs for her mental health?

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) are devastated they may have to pull-out from buying their dream home.

The couple break the news to estate agent, Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) that the bank has rejected their application for a loan.

However, all may not be lost!

Susie suggests Justin and Leah may be able to secure a loan through a private lender.

She steps away to make a private phonecall.

But it quickly becomes clear that Susie does not have Justin and Leah’s best interests at heart at all.

WHAT is scheming Susie up to now?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR