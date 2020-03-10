Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney ANGRY at Robbo’s funeral

Everyone is shocked when grieving Jasmine has an angry meltdown at Robbo's funeral on Home and Away and screams at his coffin...

The community of Summer Bay gather to say a tearful goodbye to Robbo in today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While Robbo’s policeman pal Colby Thorne (played by Tim Franklin) and Robbo’s dad, Ian Shaw (Frankie J Holden) both give eulogies, Robbo’s grieving wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) quietly listens.

It’s hard to believe that after all the BIG drama ex-Federal Agent Robbo went through over the past three years in the Bay, it was a car accident that took his life.

But as the priest gives his final words, telling the congregation that Robbo will now be heading to his final resting place, it’s all too much for Jasmine who SNAPS and begins to SCREAM at Robbo’s coffin – accusing him of being a “liar”…

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) continues to suffer from the fallout of hospital siege.

Marilyn’s husband John Palmer (Shane Withington) and her friends Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) are all worried about her behaviour.

But Marilyn won’t open up to any of them and instead confides in someone else. But WHO?

Elsewhere, it’s a DOUBLE day of grief for Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and her brother Justin (James Stewart).

Not only is Robbo, the father of Tori’s baby daughter Grace laid to rest, but the siblings also finalise the plans for the memorial of the their younger brother, Mason, who was shot dead during the hospital siege.

It’s going to be an emotional day in Summer Bay…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5