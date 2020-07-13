Home and Away spoilers: WHAT is Jasmine Delaney’s big baby LIE?

Jasmine Delaney is still secretly posting messages on the mum's forum on Home and Away. But this time she claims baby Grace is HER daughter...

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) has managed to get Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) back on side again on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Tori was concerned that Jasmine has been overstepping the line, as baby Grace’s stepmum.

But Jasmine is desperate to play a part in Grace’s life. The baby is the last living connection she has to her late husband, Robbo.

So of course, Jasmine is thrilled when doctor Tori asks her to babysit Grace again, while she is busy at the hospital.

But Tori remains unaware that Jasmine is still secretly posting messages to an online mum’s forum, and is now claiming Grace is HER daughter…

Meanwhile, having witnessed the stress the aftermath of John Palmer’s (Shane Withington) stroke is having on his marriage to Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), Tori secretly breaks John out of the hospital for a surprise picnic with Marilyn!

John is overwhelmed by Marilyn and Tori’s kindness.

And some thrilling news comes John’s way, when he hears he can finally be discharged from the hospital!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Maggie Astoni’s (Kestie Morassi) has packed her bags and she is ready to be on the first available flight to Italy in the morning!

With daughter Ziggy (Sophie Dillman) having failed to change Maggie’s mind, will estranged husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) have a last-minute change-of-heart and fight to save their marriage?

