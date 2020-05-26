Home and Away spoilers: Will Jasmine Delaney share her baby secret?

Why hasn't Jasmine Delaney shared her pregnancy news with Robbo's parents on Home and Away? Will she reach a decision to tell them?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is having a dilemma on Home and Away.

She still hasn’t told the parents of her late husband, Robbo she is pregnant with his baby!

But WHY has Jasmine so-far kept the news from Ian and Wendy? Is she worried about their reaction to the news?

During a visit to the Morgan house to visit friend Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and her baby, Grace, who also happens to be Robbo’s daughter, will Jasmine reach a decision when she sees baby Grace’s new nursery and the bittersweet memories hanging on the wall?

Meanwhile, having got her groove back while decorating Grace’s nursery, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) has finally got her romance with boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) back on track.

The loved-up couple wake-up in bed together and everything seems right with the world again.

That is until Leah hears some news about her kidnapper, Douglas, which brings her fears back…

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, the Astoni family are reeling from the fallout over the paternity test results.

Maggie (Kestie Morassi) is desperate to make amends with husband, Ben (Rohan Nichol) after everything that has happened.

But matters aren’t helped by the fact Ben’s hated brother, Marco (Tim Walter) is still hanging around the Bay.

Seeking advice from friend Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker), can Maggie find a way to send Marco packing and mend her marriage to Ben?

