Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney gets warned to BACK-OFF!

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) doesn’t think she’s done anything wrong taking her baby stepdaughter, Grace out for the day on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Trouble is, Jasmine didn’t actually clear her plans with Grace’s mum, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) first.

So when Tori discovers Grace is not with childminding friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) as she thought, she panics and asks her brother, Justin (James Stewart) to find out what’s going on!

Meanwhile, Marilyn feels guilty about handing over Grace to Jasmine in the first place. She is not impressed when she realises Jasmine lied to her that she already had Tori’s permission.

Uncomfortable that Jasmine suddenly seems to be spending a LOT of time with Grace and seems too attached, Justin warns her to back-off!

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is in a spin over boyfriend Justin’s “proposal”.

Leah does NOT want to get married again. She’s been there, done that (many, many times!)… so why rock the boat?

However, Leah has got it all wrong. Justin wasn’t proposing marriage at all!

Instead, he has a business proposal. But WHAT is it?

