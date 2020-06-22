Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney confronts Willow Harris

Jasmine Delaney is not happy when she discovers Willow called-on Colby for help on Home and Away. Will it all kick-off when the two women face-off?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is curious after receiving a phonecall from Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) asking to meet on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

After all, in the aftermath of the pair’s drunken kiss, Colby pushed Jasmine away, claiming he needed time to get himself together.

However, after Colby reaches out to talk, Jasmine quickly realises their mutual friend, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) has confided in Colby about Jasmine’s current mental state.

Furious that Willow is interfering in her personal life, Jasmine confronts her at the Surf Club, where it all threatens to kick-off!

Meanwhile, despite their marriage break-up, Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) offers to come over and help wife Maggie (Kestie Morassi) with stuff around the family farmhouse.

However, it’s all too awkward for Maggie.

They’ve made a decision to separate. So now Ben needs to stick to his part of town, and Maggie to hers.

However, in a town the size of Summer Bay, we think these two will be crossing paths more than they like!

Elsewhere, having witnessed the showdown at the Surf Club between Willow and Jasmine, protective Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is not happy that Jasmine is still involved in baby Grace’s life.

This causes a BIG family fallout between Justin and his sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) over who can and who CAN’T look after Tori’s daughter, Grace.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5