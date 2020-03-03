Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney fears for Robbo’s life…

Just when the hospital siege is over on Home and Away, there's more BIG drama in store when Robbo is rushed in after the car smash...

No sooner has nurse Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) been held hostage in a scary hospital siege on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), she discovers her husband Robbo (Jake Ryan) has been involved in a SHOCK car crash!

After a badly injured Robbo is rushed into the ER, Jasmine fears the worst.

But everyone breaths a sigh of relief after the unstoppable Robbo survives the surgery and wakes-up!

Robbo assures Jasmine that everything is fine, and she agrees to pop back to their apartment to pack a bag of his belongings.

But once he’s alone, it’s clear Robbo is still in so much pain…

Meanwhile, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) must face the music as she recovers in hospital after her accidental overdose.

Bella’s big brother Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is stunned by her latest cry for help. How could she have felt so desperate for attention that she would risk her life like that?

Has Bella finally learned her lesson?

Elsewhere, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is happy Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) made it out of the hospital siege alive.

But what are the chances of Ziggy and Dean getting back together?

Can Dean forgive Ziggy for kissing another fella while she working away from Summer Bay?

Meanwhile, an oblivious Justin Morgan (James Stewart) and his sister Tori are enjoying making a fuss of Tori’s baby daughter, Grace.

But their happy bubble is burst when Sergeant McCarthy (Nicholas Cassim) arrives at the Morgan house to report the SHOCK news about their brother, Mason…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5