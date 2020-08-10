Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney flees Summer Bay!

Jasmine is shocked and humiliated when Tori takes legal action against her on Home and Away. So she decides to pack her bags and leave the Bay...

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) has had enough of Jasmine Delaney’s (Sam Frost) unstable behaviour on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Worried for the safety of her baby daughter, Grace, protective mum Tori takes out an Apprehended Violence Order (AVO) against Jasmine.

When policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) serves Jasmine with the official restraining order, the hospital nurse is mortified.

Ignoring the AVO, angry Jasmine storms over to the Morgan house and confronts Tori and her brother, Justin (James Stewart) over the legal document.

Devastated that she has now been banned from seeing her baby stepdaughter, Grace, Jasmine decides there’s nothing left for her in Summer Bay and packs her bags…

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is still struggling to make ends meet since his sister-in-law, Gemma went home to New Zealand and his younger brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) did a disappearing act.

Ari has just 24 hours to pay the rent on the Parata house or the family face eviction.

But at the last moment, Ari is in for a surprise when he discovers someone has paid the rent. But WHO?

Elsewhere, Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) confronts girlfriend, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) about her strange behaviour the evening before.

Nikau mistakenly thinks Bella’s protective big brother, Colby has got in her head about their relationship.

So she is thrown into a spin when Nikau gives her a SHOCK ultimatum!

Could this teen romance be over just as it was getting started?

