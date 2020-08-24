Home and Away spoilers: Will Jasmine Delaney leave the Bay again?

Jasmine feels ambushed when she is confronted by Tori and Justin on Home and Away. Will the troubled nurse pack her bags again and leave?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is back in Summer Bay after running away to the family farm owned by her in-laws, Wendy and Ian Shaw on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However, troubled Jasmine wasn’t expecting to be confronted by Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) and her brother, Justin so soon. After all, the Morgan family is the main reason Jasmine fled the Bay in the first place!

But Jasmine is in for a suprise when she discovers Tori has had a change of heart.

Tori might allow Jasmine to see baby stepdaughter, Grace again. But only if Jasmine accepts that she needs professional help to deal with her recent obsessive behaviour over Grace.

Having recently been served with a restraining order by Tori, will Jasmine now agree to do what ever it takes so she can see Grace again?

Or will she decide she’s made a BIG mistake coming back to the Bay and quickly pack her bags again?

Meanwhile, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is feeling down now that it looks like her marriage to John Palmer (Shane Withington) is officially over.

With Marilyn moving out of the Palmer house, friend Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) offers her a place to stay.

Will Marilyn accept?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5