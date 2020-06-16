Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney wants to leave Summer Bay!

Jasmine Delaney is feeling rejected by her nearest and dearest on Home and Away. So she tells Willow she has reached a BIG decision about her future...

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) is feeling crushed after her chat with Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It seems Jasmine and Colby’s drunken kiss has complicated their friendship and now Colby doesn’t even want to hang out.

To make matters worse, gym owner Jasmine gets an awkward visit from Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) who recently freaked-out after Jasmine took Tori’s baby daughter, Grace on an outing without permission.

Having been warned to keep her distance from her own baby stepdaughter, Grace, upset Jasmine feels like everyone is turning their back on her.

Deciding there’s nothing left for her in Summer Bay, Jasmine unexpectedly announces her decision to leave town!

Meanwhile, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) worries her nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is making a big mistake by not giving his long-lost dad, Evan Slater (Cameron Daddo) a chance.

As far as Ryder is concerned, he’s got his life together without any help from the man who abandoned him as a child.

So why would he want to get to know Evan now?

However, when Ryder finds Evan with his bags packed, waiting for the bus to leave the Bay, will he have a change of heart and decide to hear what his dad has to say?

