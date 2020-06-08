Home and Away spoilers: Is Jasmine Delaney obsessed with baby Grace?

After discovering she had a phantom pregnancy on Home and Away, is Jasmine Delaney now becoming too attached to baby stepdaughter Grace?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) was devastated when she discovered she wasn’t really pregnant with her late husband, Robbo’s baby on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But instead, hospital nurse Jasmine has been spending more time with her baby stepdaughter, Grace, the last flesh and blood connection she has to Robbo, who died earlier this year.

However, is Jasmine now getting a bit too attached to Grace?

While busy mum Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) leaves daughter Grace in the care of regular childminder, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons), Jasmine can’t stop thinking about Grace.

So she visits Marilyn at the Palmer house and lies that Tori has asked Jasmine to take over childminding duties!

Hmm, is Jasmine’s attachment to baby Grace getting out of hand?

Meanwhile, it looks like Tana Parata (Ethan Browne) is gonna be sticking around in Summer Bay for the moment.

However, if Tane is looking to build bridges with his angry older brother, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams), he’s going about it ALL wrong when Tane tries to make a move on Ari’s ex-lover, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir)!

Will Ari see what Tane is up to, leading to another brawl between the brothers?

Elsewhere, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and her boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are very much loved-up again.

When Justin gets serious and has a burning question to ask Leah, she suddenly wonders if he’s going to pop the BIG question!

Will Justin propose marriage? And will Leah say yes?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5