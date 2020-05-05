Home and Away spoilers: Is Jasmine Delaney pregnant?

As Jasmine Delaney continues to feel sick on Home and Away, the hospital nurse has a SHOCK thought... is it possible she is pregnant?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) still isn’t feeling good, after leaving her work drinks early due to an upset stomach on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It’s been a rough time since the death of Jasmine’s husband, Robbo. So could it be she is still grieving and feeling unwell.

Or is there another possibility?

When Jasmine sees a pregnant woman at the gym, it suddenly dawns on her that she’s late for her period.

Uh-oh, is there a possibility that Jasmine could be pregnant?

Meanwhile, Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) is less than impressed her brother-in-law, Marco (Tim Walter) appears to be sticking around in Summer Bay, having made amends with estranged brother, Ben (Rohan Nichol).

But it soon becomes clear why Marco has reappeared after all this time, when he asks Ben and Maggie to invest in his business.

When they are alone together, Marco drops a threat that if Maggie doesn’t convince Ben to invest money, then he’ll have no choice but to reveal what happened between them all those years ago…

Will Maggie give in to Marco’s blackmail?

Elsewhere, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is worried after his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) doesn’t return home after their bust-up.

After she accused him of controlling behaviour and being just like her kidnapper Douglas, could it be Justin’s attempts to support Leah have backfired badly, driving her away for good?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5