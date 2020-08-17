Home and Away spoilers: Will Jasmine Delaney agree to return home?

Jasmine is furious when Colby and Irene track her down at Wendy and Ian's farm on Home and Away. But will she agree to go back to the Bay?

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) thought she had cut her connection to everyone back in the Bay when she left town on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So she is NOT happy now that friend, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) and policeman, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) have tracked her down.

Jasmine’s in-laws, Wendy (Amanda Muggleton) and Ian Shaw (Frankie J Holden) are confused as to why she is so angry after Irene and Colby’s arrival at the family farm.

But it’s not long before Wendy and Ian discover what’s been going on back in the Bay and the reasons Jasmine fled.

Irene and Colby try to convince Jasmine they only have her best interests at heart.

But can Jasmine be convinced to leave the sanctuary of the farm and return to Summer Bay with Irene and Colby?

Meanwhile, back in the Bay, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is at odds with her brother, Justin (James Stewart) over her decision to give Jasmine another chance.

Justin can’t believe Tori is ready to forgive Jasmine after the hospital nurse’s obsessive behaviour over Tori’s baby daughter, Grace.

It looks like Tori could be on her own if she truly wants to forgive and forget.

Elsewhere, BIG changes could be afoot at the Palmer house.

John Palmer (Shane Withington) and his wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) have both finally accepted there is no going back for their troubled marriage.

Since John now has the help of carer, Amber (Madeleine Jevic), there’s no need for Marilyn to stick around at the Palmer house and help John with his recovery from a stroke.

Are John and Marilyn FINALLY ready to go their separate ways?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5