Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney reunited with Robbo’s parents

Still in shock after the death of her husband Robbo on Home and Away, Jasmine finds support from his parents Ian and Wendy

Jasmine Delaney’s (played by Sam Frost) world has been turned upside down by the SHOCK death of her husband Robbo, after a massive car crash on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

With preparations for Robbo’s funeral underway, hospital nurse Jasmine is stressing out over honouring Robbo’s memory the right way.

But when Robbo’s parents Wendy (Amanda Muggleton) and Ian Shaw (Frankie J Holden) return to the Bay, Jasmine is comforted to discover the couple will always consider her a part of their family.

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) wants to make amends with brother Justin (James Stewart) after their angry confrontation.

But unaware of Justin’s emotional breakdown on the beach over the death of his younger brother Mason in the hospital siege, plus the disappearance of his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Tori worries when Justin is nowhere to be found…

Elsewhere, Dr Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) is still trying to put on a brave face following the events at Northern Districts.

But she confides in girlfriend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) that she is having trouble walking past the same spot where colleague Mason was shot dead by gunmen during the hospital siege.

Willow is worried. Could Alex’s PTSD be more serious that she is letting on?

