Home and Away spoilers: Will Jasmine Delaney visit Robbo’s grave?

Jasmine must confront the past and her grief when she decides to visit her late husband Robbo's grave on Home and Away...

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) has been trying to get things back on track after her recent emotionally troubled behaviour on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jasmine is now in counselling sessions and trying to deal with her grief over the death of her husband, Robbo, who died following a massive car crash at the start of this year.

But at her latest counselling session, Jasmine is thrown into a spin when it is suggested she should visit Robbo’s grave.

After Jasmine’s hospital co-worker, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) opens up about her grief over her late younger brother, Mason, an emotional Jasmine seeks Tori’s support in visiting Robbo’s grave.

But upon arrival at the cemetery with Tori and Robbo’s baby daughter, Grace, can Jasmine bring herself to get out of the car and visit Robbo’s final resting place?

Elsewhere in the Bay, Owen (Cameron Daddo) is trying to make sense of everything he has discovered.

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and her nephew, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) are just as shocked to discover that Owen is the long-lost twin brother of Ryder’s late dad, Evan Slater.

As Roo and Ryder try to fill Owen in with the missing blanks about the brother he never knew, Roo makes a startling confession of her own!

But WHAT?

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) still seems to be in denial about the surgery he needs to investigate his back problems.

He is even ignoring the advice of his hospital doctor sister, Tori.

But when Justin is struck by more painful back spasms at the Diner, will he change his mind and decide to go ahead with the hospital treatment?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5