Home and Away spoilers: Jasmine Delaney SACKS Willow Harris!

As Jasmine Delaney’s (played by Sam Frost) strange behaviour continues, she’s still holding a grudge against Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Willow tried to help heal the rift between Jasmine and their mutual friend, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin).

But when Jasmine realised Willow had been blabbing to Colby about her current fragile mental state, she FLIPPED OUT!

As the tension continues between Jasmine and Willow, gym owner Jasmine snaps and unexpectedly sacks Willow from her job as gym manager!

Not only that, but Jasmine wants Willow to pack her bags and move out of the Beach House too!

Is there any going back for their friendship now?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) tries to play peacekeeper between squabbling brothers, Ari (Rob Kipa-Williams) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

Mackenzie is left feeling awkward as Tane declares his feelings for her again.

Three’s definitely a crowd, considering Mackenzie is still involved with Ari!

But can Mackenzie still find a way to convince Ari and Tane to put their differences aside and call a truce?

Elsewhere, at Northern District Hospital, John Palmer (Shane Withington) has suffered a brain aneurism, which is now effecting his movements and memory.

John’s wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) continues to keep an anxious vigil beside his hospital bed.

But John can’t bear for Marilyn to see him in such a terrible state.

Will he forbid her to visit him in hospital?

