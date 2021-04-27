Home and Away spoilers: Will Jasmine Delaney stand by her man?

Jasmine Delaney feels stuck-in-the-middle when boyfriend Christian decides to file a formal complaint against Christian on Home and Away

Jasmine Delaney (played by Sam Frost) has a dilemma on today’s episode of Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Jasmine’s boyfriend Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) plans to file an official complaint against Christian Green (Ditch Davey).

Things got HEATED when Christian punched Lewis!

However, Jasmine is worried about the fallout at the hospital.

Lewis and Christian already have a VERY strained working relationship.

But nurse Lewis is out to ruin Christian’s reputation.

He is determined to submit an incident report.

Will Jasmine back Lewis’s decision?

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and her boyfriend Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) get into a BIG argument.

Ziggy has a rant at Tane about the way most men run a mile as soon as their wife or girlfriend mentions babies.

But then those same men think they are entitled to have a say in what a woman chooses to do about the pregnancy.

Tane feels like Ziggy is taking her anger and frustration out on him.

Will Ziggy’s rant cause a big fallout between her and Tane?

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has decided not to go ahead with her pregnancy.

Mac’s brother Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) thinks she should tell the baby’s father first.

But Mac doesn’t see the point when she and Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) are no longer a couple.

Mac decides she is sticking to her decision.

But that night, Mackenzie is alone at the farmhouse when she is struck by severe stomach pain.

She collapses to the floor…

