Home and Away spoilers: John Palmer and Ari Parata CLASH!

John Palmer has had enough of his wife Marilyn's close friendship with Ari on Home and Away. There's a heated showdown in store...

John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) has been getting increasingly annoyed by the blossoming friendship between his wife Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) and new-guy-in-town, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

While John is grateful to Ari for protecting Marilyn during the recent hospital siege, he thinks Marilyn is getting carried away trying to help Ari, his sister-in-law Gemma (Bree Peters) and her son Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) settle in the Bay.

So after the Parata family are unable to pay their motel bill on time and find themselves evicted, Marilyn kindly offers to let the family stay with her and John.

However, this is news to John who has no intention of letting an entire family move into the Palmer house. And very soon it all kicks off between Ari and John.

Uh-oh…

Meanwhile, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is touched by the kindness of the Summer Bay community, as Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) enlists the help of her boyfriend Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and others to help garage boss Justin get things back on track.

As an added bonus, work is completed on Ryder Jackson’s (Lukas Radovich) car. Now he just needs to take it for a spin!

Elsewhere, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) knows the time has come for her to try and move on from her break-up with policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin).

Could online dating be the way to go? And is restaurant boss Mackenzie ready to put herself out there?

