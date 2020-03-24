Home and Away spoilers: John Palmer clashes with Ari Parata… again!

After John Palmer has another run-in with Ari and his nephew Nikau on Home and Away, he is not happy when his wife Marilyn invites the homeless family to move in!

John Palmer (played by Shane Withington) is not a fan of mystery man Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his family on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So, unaware that the Parata family are now homeless and have been sleeping rough in their car, stuffy John is not impressed when he finds Ari and his nephew, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) using the public shower outside the Surf Club to wash and brush their teeth.

However, John’s wife Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) is a lot kinder. So when she realises the predicament Ari and his family are in, she offers to let them move in with her and John.

Unfortunately, Marilyn doesn’t actually mention the plan to John first. So how will he react when he returns home and finds Ari, Nikau and his mum Gemma (Bree Peters) have all moved in?

Meanwhile, things are looking up for Nikau.

After telling new friend Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) that he’s on the lookout for a job to help pay his way, an unexpected offer of employment comes his way. But from WHO?

Elsewhere, restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) has decided the time has come to move past her break-up with policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) and start dating again.

But after getting all glammed-up for a blind date, Mackenzie is in for a BIG surprise when she comes face-to-face with her date.

He’s someone from Mackenzie’s past. But is this good… or BAD news?

