Home and Away spoilers: WHO does John Palmer ban from the Surf Club?

After heated confrontations with both Ari and his nephew Nikau on Home and Away, angry John decides to snoop into the background of the Parata family...

John Palmer’s (played by Shane Withington) patience with the Parata family has run out on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

John is still annoyed with his kind-hearted wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) for inviting homeless Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams), his teenage nephew Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) and Nikau’s mum, Gemma (Bree Peters) to move in.

Even though Ari has agreed to move to the Caravan Park to ease the tension, John is still on his case.

After stuffy John has a run-in with Nikau and bans him from the Surf Club, and clashes with Ari again, he decides to take action!

Threatened by the close friendship between Marilyn and Ari, John goes online to snoop into mystery man Ari’s background.

But what secrets will John uncover?

Meanwhile, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) has been left looking after bratty teenager Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) while her big brother Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) recovers in hospital after being stabbed.

And it’s not an easy task, as Bella ignores advice to sort out her future at Summer Bay High and instead hangs out with Nikau, who she is impressed to discover also has a criminal dad!

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, restaurant boss Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is still in a spin about her feelings for ex-boyfriend, Colby.

Having spent time beside policeman Colby’s bedside, Mackenzie wonders if their relationship is definitely over.

Or could there be another chance for the pair?

Home and Away continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:15pm

on Channel 5