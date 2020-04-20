Home and Away spoilers: John Palmer THREATENS Ari Parata

John warns Ari to pack his bags and leave Summer Bay on Home and Away. Or he'll reveal the SHOCK truth about Ari's past...

Ari Parata (played by Rob Kipa-Williams) is on the warpath after his confrontation with John Palmer (Shane Withington) on Home and Away (1:15pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Ari is convinced someone in Summer Bay has blabbed and told nosey John the truth about the Parata family’s past. But WHO?

Determined to end the feud between them, Ari attempts to make peace with John, who he can see is only trying to protect his family.

However, Ari is in for a SHOCK when John decides the only way he’ll back-off is if Ari agrees to pack his bags and leave Summer Bay!

What will Ari do?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) feels ready to give a statement to the police about what happened to her when she went missing.

Leah’s boyfriend, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is by her side as she reveals the frightening facts about Douglas, her kidnapper.

But WHY did Douglas target Leah? Will Leah’s statement help to make sure Douglas is locked away?

ALL will be revealed…

Meanwhile, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) is feeling nervous as she prepares to return to work at Northern District Hospital.

Has she still got what it takes to run the Emergency Department? Is it too soon to be leaving her baby daughter, Grace in childcare?

And can Tori find a way to help her hospital colleague, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) who is going back to the hospital for the first time since the death of her husband, Robbo?

ALSO, could it finally be the end of the road for Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) and her girlfriend, Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura)?

Despite agreeing to leaving the Bay and move to Queensland with Alex, is that really what Willow wants?

Home and Away continues every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 1:15pm

on Channel 5