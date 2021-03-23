Home and Away spoilers: Will John Palmer WIN against Alf Stewart?

It's the moment of truth as the Surf Club votes are counted on Home and Away. Will John Palmer be voted the new President?

It’s the end of an era for Alf Stewart (played by Ray Meagher) when he loses the Surf Club election to rival, John Palmer (Shane Withington) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)…

Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) couldn’t be happier that her man, John has been voted in as the new Surf Club President.

However, it’s a sad day for Alf as he empties out his office in the Surf Club.

Alf complains to daughter, Roo (Georgie Parker) that he is not happy about the way John has gone about running his election campaign.

Could this be the end for Alf and John’s friendship too?

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) and Lewis Hayes (Luke Arnold) are both feeling a bit awkward after their kiss.

Lewis needs some time to think about the situation.

He is technically Jasmine’s boss at Northern District Hospital.

Are they ready to mix business and pleasure?

Jasmine confides in friend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) about what happened with Lewis.

But it looks like Jasmine is ready to pursue a romance with Lewis when she finally takes off her wedding ring…

Elsewhere, things are looking up for Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) when Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) returns to the Bay with their young son, Jai (River Jarvis).

Dean couldn’t be happier to be reunited with Jai after all this time.

In the heat of the moment, Dean unexpectedly invites Amber to stay the night… with no strings attached!

WHAT will Amber decide to do?

