Home and Away spoilers: Will Justin Morgan agree to have surgery?

Tori Morgan (played by Penny McNamee) is still trying to convince her brother, Justin (James Stewart) to have surgery on his back on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

But Justin is still refusing, afraid something will go wrong with the surgery and he may never walk again.

However, will stubborn Justin change his mind after his young daughter, Ava Gilbert (Alice Roberts) finds out what’s going on and runs off scared?

Ava is terrified at the thought of something terrible happening to her dad. Will Justin listen when Ava tries to convince him to have the operation?

Meanwhile, everyone at Summer Bay House wants the gossip after hearing about Roo Stewart’s (Georgie Parker) date with Owen Slater (Cameron Daddo) the night before at Salt.

Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher), his grandson, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and family friend, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) are all convinced something is brewing between Roo and Owen, especially after Ryder notices the twinkle in Owen’s eye!

Could this be the start of a new Summer Bay romance?

Elsewhere, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) sees how stressed-out her friend and hospital co-worker, Tori is over her brother, Justin.

Now the women are back on good terms again, can Jasmine find a way to support Tori, who fears for Justin’s future health?

