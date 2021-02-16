Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan is rushed back to hospital…

Justin Morgan fears the worst after he collapses in pain and is rushed back to hospital on Home and Away. Has his back tumour returned?

Things have slowly been getting back on track for Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Justin has returned to work after recovering from the surgery to remove a tumour from his spine.

However, while alone at the garage, Justin’s back seizes up and he collapses to the ground in pain…

Justin is rushed back to hospital, where he and girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) fear the tumour has returned…

Meanwhile, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is feeling super emotional over what is happening between her and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) after THAT goodnight kiss.

Especially since it wasn’t that long ago, that Ziggy’s ex-boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) declared he’s still in love with her.

It’s all so complicated!

What’s a girl to do?

Elsewhere, Tori Morgan (Penny McNamee) seems to be coming around to the idea of her boyfriend, Dr Christian Green (Ditch Davey) staying in the Bay.

Christian starts house hunting but none of the places seem quite right.

But could it be that Tori’s brother, Justin may have an unexpected solution to Tori and Christian’s living arrangements?

ALSO, there’s a new lady in town in the shape of stylish real estate agent, Susie McAllister (played by former McCleod’s Daughters star, Bridie Carter).

She catches the eye of BOTH John Palmer (Shane Withington) and his estranged wife, Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons)!

But it looks like there could be a hint of chemistry between John and Susie!

Could it be that unlucky-in-love, John has found a match in Susie?

