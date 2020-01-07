Home and Away spoilers: Is Justin Morgan at BREAKING POINT?

Justin Morgan is stressed-out over the fate of his sister Tori and her baby Grace on Home and Away. Is more trouble brewing between him and Robbo?

When Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) return from visiting his sister Tori in the city hospital, it’s clear Justin is getting closer to breaking point on Home and Away (1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Justin is trying to stay strong for the sake of his family. But he’s worried about the fate of Tori, whose life still hangs in the balance after she slipped into a coma soon after giving birth to baby daughter Grace.

Meanwhile, battle lines have been drawn between Justin and Grace’s biological dad Robbo (Jake Ryan) over who should have custody of the child while Tori remains in a coma.

So when Justin and Robbo accidentally cross paths again, could there be more trouble brewing as Justin is close to snapping…

Elsewhere, John Palmer (Shane Withington) feels terrible he hasn’t noticed just how unhappy his wife Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) has been.

After her emotional meltdown with Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) in yesterday’s episode, Marilyn opens up to John about her feelings of loneliness.

ALSO, Ben’s Boards is about to re-open.

But there’s still so much work to do. Has boss Ben Astoni (Rohan Nichol) taken on too big a challenge?

