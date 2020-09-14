Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan COLLAPSES!

Uh-oh. It's not looking good for garage boss Justin Morgan when he is struck by terrible back pains and suddenly collapses on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan’s (played by James Stewart) health has taken a turn for the worse recently on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The garage boss has been experiencing some back pain and has become extra forgetful.

However, keeping his symptoms a secret from his doctor sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) and his girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou), Justin insists on continuing with business as usual at the garage.

But just as Justin is working on a car restoration involving toxic acid, he’s struck by terrible back pain and collapses!

As Justin lies unconscious on the floor, the container of toxic acid is spilled and pools towards him…

Meanwhile, everyone is in a spin at Summer Bay House over the appearance of the late Evan Slater’s doppelganger, Owen (Cameron Daddo).

Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and his aunt, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) are both especially spooked by the resemblance between Owen and Ryder’s late dad, Evan.

But what is Owen’s story? Could it be that he is Evan’s long-lost twin brother?

And what will this mean for Roo as she continues to deal with her grief and conflicted feelings about the late Evan?

Elsewhere, everyone had better watch out as John Palmer (Shane Withington) returns to his job as Surf Club boss for the first time since his stroke!

Will John’s return be a success? Or will he manage to quickly get on the wrong side of anyone?!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5