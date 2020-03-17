Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan fears for Leah Patterson’s life…

Justin becomes convinced Leah is being held captive on Home and Away when he discovers her website has been mysteriously re-activated...

It's a terrible time for Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) on Home and Away.

Not only has he just laid his younger brother Mason to rest, who was shot dead in the hospital siege, but Justin’s girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is still missing.

Leah’s friends Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) and Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi) have alerted policeman Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) after discovering that SOMEONE has re-activated Leah’s website and is filling it with dark and misogynistic content.

Has the site simply been hacked? Or is something more sinister going on?

When Justin returns home from Mason’s memorial and discovers what’s going on, he becomes obssessed with monitoring the website.

He becomes convinced someone is holding Leah captive and angrily accuses the police of not doing enough to find her…

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) has a LOT to think about after girlfriend Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) asks the gym manager if she would consider moving to Queensland with her, where doctor Alex has been offered her next hospital placement.

What will Willow decide?

ALSO, Colby confides in Willow about the problems he is having trying to get his teenage sister Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) to commit to her counselling sessions.

