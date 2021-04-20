Home and Away spoilers: Have Justin Morgan and Leah been CONNED?

Justin Morgan gets some alarming news about his and Leah's dream house on Home and Away. Is scheming Susie behind their misfortune?

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) can’t wait to move into their dream house on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

However on today’s episode of the Aussie soap there is a BIG shock in store…

Justin gets in touch with the estate agent to collect the keys for the couple’s new home.

But he’s left in a spin when the estate agent doesn’t know who he is, and reveals the house has NOT been sold to them!

When Justin reports the news, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has a sinking feeling that scheming Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) is somehow behind this…

Despite THAT kiss, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) and Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) still aren’t getting along.

Chloe believes Ryder basically rejected her.

Which is sort of true.

But when Ryder decides to confront Chloe about what exactly is happening between them, he is in for a pleasant surprise!

Will another kiss between the pair see the start of a new romance?

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) wonders if she’ll get another chance to make things right with Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) reckons girlfriend, Bella should hear what Willow has to say.

Bella finally decides to approach Willow.

But is she really ready to hear WHY Willow decided to testify against Bella’s big brother Colby in court?

Elsewhere in Summer Bay, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor) and Amber Simmons (Maddy Jevic) wake-up after their night together.

They immediately have some explaining to do when their young son Jai finds them in bed together!

Jai reckons his parents are back together again.

Is it true?

Or could either Dean or Amber be having second thoughts after hooking-up?

