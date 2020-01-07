Home and Away spoilers: Will Justin Morgan take Robbo to court?

Justin Morgan is prepared to do what ever it takes to get custody of his baby niece Grace on Home and Away... including taking Robbo to court!

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) and Robbo (Jake Ryan) have almost come to blows over who should have custody of baby Grace while Justin’s sister Tori remains in a coma in hospital on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Robbo maintains he is Grace’s dad (through an IVF arrangement with Tori) and she belongs with him.

However, Justin still blames Robbo for Tori having to give birth at a Safe House under police protection because of Robbo’s tangled past.

Storming over to Robbo’s apartment again, angry Justin makes it clear he’s prepared to do what ever it takes to get custody of baby Grace… including taking Robbo to court!

Meanwhile, Robbo’s wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is starting to feel pushed out of the picture every time she offers to help him with Grace.

Is the stubborn papa in danger of driving away his wife?

Elsewhere, Justin’s daughter Ava Gilbert (Alice Roberts) is disappointed she can’t meet her new baby cousin Grace because of the on-going feud between her dad and Robbo.

Can Mason Morgan (Orpheus Pledger) find a way to help the situation?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5