Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan confronts Robbo

Justin is angry when he discovers Robbo and his wife Jasmine are planning to leave the Bay with baby Grace on Home and Away...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is at odds with his close family and friends at the moment, as he feels like everyone has given-up hope of his sister Tori ever waking from her coma on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So when Justin bumps into Robbo with his parents Ian (Frankie J Holden) and Wendy Shaw (Amanda Muggleton) and discovers Robbo and his wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) are making plans to leave the Bay with baby Grace and move to his parents’ farm, he is furious…

Tori may be in a coma but she is still Grace’s mum. Justin is angry that Robbo will be taking Grace away from the Bay and the Morgan family. It’s not right! But what will Justin do about it?

Meanwhile, Jasmine is happy at the thought of starting a new chapter with her family, once the trials of Victor and Des are over, and the baddies are finally behind bars.

Elsewhere, Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) is on cloud nine after spending the night with Jade (Mia Morrissey).

But it’s not long before he comes crashing back down to earth when his aunt Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) confronts the teenager about his behaviour, worried he is going down the wrong path.

Losing his cool, Ryder rudely reminds Roo about her own WILD teenage days when she got herself pregnant with daughter, Martha!

Ryder insists he is going to keep on seeing Jade whether Roo likes it or not! Will Roo agree to back-off and keep the peace? Or further meddle and risk driving a wedge between herself and her nephew?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5