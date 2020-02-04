Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan visits sister Tori in hospital

Could a surprise visit from her brother Justin and baby Grace raise the chances of Tori waking from her coma on Home and Away?

Robbo (played by Jake Ryan) and his wife Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) may have decided they are going to pack their bags and depart Summer Bay in a few weeks… but leaving may be easier said than done on Home and Away! (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is angry that Robbo is planning to take baby Grace away from her mum, Tori (Penny McNamee), who remains in a coma in hospital.

And he’s not the only one. When Justin’s younger brother, Mason (Orpheus Pledger) finds out what’s going on, he confronts Robbo…

Grace needs her mum, and Tori needs her daughter!

Meanwhile, Justin remains hopeful Tori will soon awake from the coma she has been in, since she gave birth to baby Grace earlier this year.

But during a visit to see Tori, Justin is in for a surprise when Robbo brings Grace to the hospital, having been shaken to his senses by Mason’s outburst.

Could a visit from her daughter be enough to bring Tori out of her coma?

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is worried after receiving a mystery phonecall from gym boss, Robbo.

Has she done something wrong? Is her job on the line?

But when Willow arrives for her talk with Robbo, she is in for a BIG surprise when he makes the fitness instructor an unexpected offer!

Elsewhere, Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) needs a distraction after all the family drama with her nephew Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich).

So the teacher agrees to help Maggie Astoni (Kestie Morassi), headmistress of Summer Bay High, with the school report cards.

However, when the women see Bella Nixon’s (Courtney Miller) report card they make a startling discovery that could jeopardise Bella’s chances of advancing to Year 12…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5