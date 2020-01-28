Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Justin Morgan argue with?

Justin refuses to consider the possibilty that his sister Tori won't ever wake from her coma on Home and Away. Which causes a heated showdown...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) remains on edge about the fate of his sister Tori Morgan in hospital on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

During dinner with his girlfriend Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and younger brother, Mason (Orpheus Pledger) at Salt, Justin refuses to listen when Mason suggests it’s time they start thinking about what happens next if Tori doesn’t wake from her coma.

When Mason attempts to continue the discussion the next day, Justin loses his temper. There’s no way Tori isn’t going to wake from her coma when her baby daughter, Grace is waiting for her in Summer Bay!

Mason is shocked by Justin’s angry reaction as he storms off…

Meanwhile, Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) is still reeling after husband Robbo (Jake Ryan) angrily snapped and sent a lawyer from the Australian Federal Police packing from their apartment, after she started questioning him about the past and the murder of his family.

Robbo explains he doesn’t want baby Grace exposed to the dark details of his past. He wants their home to be a safe space.

But the matter remains, both he and Jasmine need to do what they can to make sure baddies Des and Victor are put behind bars.

Will Robbo agree to make another appointment with the lawyer and speak his truth this time?

Elsewhere, Alf Stewart (Ray Meagher) is starting to realise that living with his wife Martha (Belinda Giblin) at Summer Bay House is not quite what he was expecting.

As soon as Alf makes plans, independent Martha seems to be off doing something else. He can’t keep track of her movements!

Can daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) cheer-up Alf with a few home truths about the kind of woman he married all those years ago?

