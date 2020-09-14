Home and Away spoilers: Justin Morgan’s hospital test results REVEALED!

As Justin Morgan recovers from his sudden collapse on Home and Away, his sister Tori breaks the news of a SHOCK medical diagnosis...

As Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) recovers in hospital after his sudden collapse, the garage boss is in for some SHOCK life-changing news on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)..

Justin’s hospital doctor sister, Tori (Penny McNamee) breaks the news his MRI test results reveal he has abnormal cells on his spine.

He must now undergo a biopsy to find out exactly what is going on…

Justin and Tori, along with Justin’s worried girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) all reel from the diagnosis.

Will Justin agree to the procedure? Is there a chance Justin could be left paralysed?

Meanwhile, time is almost up for runaway teenager, Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller), who continues to hide out in the mountains.

Police detective, Angelo Rosetta (Luke Jacobz) will issue a warrant for her arrest unless she returns to Summer Bay for police questioning about the murder of her dad, Ross.

With time running out, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) and his brother, Tane (Ethan Browne) pressure their nephew and Bella’s boyfriend, Nikau (Kawakawa Fox-Reo) to convince Bella to come out of her hiding place in the mountains and return to the Bay with them.

But can Bella be convinced?

Elsewhere, Bella’s policeman brother, Colby Thorne (Tim Franklin) is trying to stay one step ahead of Angelo and prevent him from discovering the SHOCK TRUTH that it was Colby who shot Ross dead last year.

Colby has targeted Angelo’s unsuspecting wife, Taylor (Annabelle Stephenson) to see if he can find out how much Angelo already knows.

What information will loose-lipped Taylor accidentally let slip?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5