Home and Away spoilers: Kieran Baldivis is back… or is he?

Everyone thinks Martha's son, Kieran Baldivis is long gone from Summer Bay on Home and Away. But it looks like he's back! Or is he?

Martha Stewart (played by Belinda Giblin) still believes she has been having conversations with her son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) on Home and Away.

Of course, Martha’s family now know she has been having hallucinations.

On today’s episode of the Aussie soap (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings), Alf (Ray Meagher) wants his wife, Martha to return home from the hospital.

The rest of the family think that is a BIG mistake as Martha needs to receive help for her mental health issues.

But Alf doesn’t listen and leaves with Martha!

Back at the Caravan Park, Alf tells Martha she needs to empty out the caravan she recently set-up as her “art studio”.

Martha tells Alf and her daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) that she wants to clear out Kieran’s things by herself.

However, Martha is in for a FRIGHT… when she finds Kieran inside the caravan!

Has Kieran really returned?

Or is this just another figment of Martha’s imagination?

Meanwhile, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) and Justin Morgan (James Stewart) are excited that estate agent, Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) has managed to get them a loan to buy their dream house.

Leah and Justin hand over a cheque for $90,000 to Susie and start to celebrate becoming home owners.

But while everyone is happy at the news, Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) is becoming more and more sceptical of Susie.

Irene tells John Palmer (Shane Withington) about her suspicions.

But when Susie finds out Irene has been badmouthing her to boyfriend, John, the claws come out…

Susie storms over to Irene’s beach house and threatens her!

It looks like Irene had better watch out…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR