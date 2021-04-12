Home and Away spoilers: Kieran Baldivis is back… FOR REAL!

Alf and Roo don't know what to believe when Martha claims she has seen her son Kieran Baldivis again on Home and Away. Is he really back this time?

Martha Stewart (played by Belinda Giblin) is in a confused state after coming face-to-face with her son, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Martha now knows she has previously had hallucinations of Kieran.

But this time, Kieran insists he is back in Summer Bay for REAL!

WHAT is going on?

Martha is convinced her mind is playing tricks on her.

So she convinces her husband Alf (Ray Meagher) and daughter Roo (Georgie Parker) to check out the caravan with her.

But little do they realise, but Kieran really is lurking nearby and watching their every move…

Meanwhile, Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) is still trying to make amends with Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller).

So far, Bella refuses to forgive Willow for testifying against her brother Colby Thorne, who got sent to prison earlier this year.

Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is determined to play peacekeeper between Willow and Bella.

Ziggy comes up with a sneaky plan to bring them both together at the Astoni farmhouse.

But how will Bella react when Willow walks in?

Elsewhere, Susie McAllister (Bridie Carter) attempts to stir-up more trouble after her confrontation with Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) at the beach house.

Susie tries to convince her partner, John Palmer (Shane Withington) that Irene is secretly in love with him!

John thinks it’s time that Irene and Susie settled their squabbles.

So he invites the ladies to dinner at Salt.

Susie puts on a fake smile for John’s benefit.

But she has had enough of Irene meddling in her business.

While John and Irene are chatting, Susie pours an unknown substance into Irene’s drink…

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR