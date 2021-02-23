Home and Away spoilers: Kieran Baldivis turns NASTY…

Roo Stewart and her mum, Martha are determined to help Kieran Baldivis beat his booze addiction on Home and Away. But then Kieran catches 'em snooping...

Roo Stewart (played by Georgie Parker) is alarmed after her encounter with her half-brother, Kieran Baldivis (Rick Donald) at the gym on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Roo is convinced Kieran has secretly started drinking again.

But Kieran did not react well to Roo’s questions and his behaviour took a menacing turn…

Roo and her mum, Martha (Belinda Giblin) are both determined to help Kieran battle his demons.

The women decide to secretly search Kieran’s caravan for alcohol while he is at work.

But before their investigation gets very far, Kieran unexpectedly returns and catches them snooping!

Can Roo and Martha talk their way out of trouble? Or are they about to see Kieran’s nasty side?

Meanwhile, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) still has LOADS of questions for her boyfriend, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) about his past.

Mac is still secretly annoyed that Ari never mentioned he had a secret stepdaughter, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett), who has now come for a visit.

But Mac also wants to know what the history is between Ari and Chloe’s mum, Mia (Anna Samson).

ALL will be revealed when Mia unexpectedly turns up at the Parata house looking for Chloe!

Mia is furious that Chloe has done a runner and come to Summer Bay.

She manages to find a way to blame Ari and the pair are soon bickering about their troubled past.

But just to complicate matters further, Chloe does a disappearing act!

Can Ari and Mia put their differences aside to find her?

ALSO, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) is still feeling hot and bothered about the sexy dream she had about Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

Ziggy does her best to avoid Tane.

But when she accidentally bumps into him, he invites her to join him while he works out at the gym.

Watching Tane pumping iron clearly gets Ziggy’s pulse racing…

Having resisted his charms for long enough, Ziggy invites Tane over and it’s not long before things get HOT and HEAVY.

But for REAL this time!

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR