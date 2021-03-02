Home and Away spoilers: Kieran Baldivis THREATENS Roo Stewart!

Kieran Baldivis kicks-off after catching his mum Martha and half-sister Roo snooping through his caravan on Home and Away...

Kieran Baldivis (played by Rick Donald) is not a happy camper after catching his mum Martha (Belinda Giblin) and half-sister Roo snooping through his caravan on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

The women are convinced troubled Kieran has fallen off the wagon and is secretly drinking again.

Although there is no sign of any booze in his van, Roo remains suspicious of Kieran’s angry reaction.

However, Kieran somehow manages to manipulate Martha into taking his side.

When they’re alone later that night, Kieran has a chilling warning for Roo – don’t ever get in between me and mum again…

Meanwhile, Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) is caught in the clash between his ex, Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) and her daughter, Chloe (Sam Barrett).

Chloe demands to know why Mia lied to her about Ari previously being sent to prison.

But Mia is annoyed that Chloe is now stirring up the past and wants her to return home with her.

However, it seems headstrong Chloe has other ideas!

Elsewhere in the Bay, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Tane Parata (Ethan Browne) decide to keep things a secret, after their steamy night together at the farmhouse.

But the lusty pair are unaware that Ziggy’s housemate, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) knows their SEXY secret.

Will Mac break the news to her brother and Ziggy’s ex-boyfriend, Dean Thompson (Patrick O’Connor)?

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5

Switch over for FIRST LOOK episodes at 6:30pm on 5STAR