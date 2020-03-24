Home and Away spoilers: Leah Patterson is alive… and ENGAGED!

Leah's disappearance takes another SHOCK turn on Home and Away when her boyfriend Justin discovers she is alive and now engaged to a mystery man...

Justin Morgan (played by James Stewart) is desperate for news about his missing girlfriend, Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) on Home and Away (1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Leah hasn’t been seen for several weeks, since she answered a cryptic phonecall and went off to meet with a MYSTERY person.

But Justin and Leah’s friends are alarmed to see her website is now up and running again, filled with anti-feminist content.

A new website post teases there is an exciting announcement to come. But WHAT?

As Justin sits refreshing the screen, awaiting the update, he is shocked when a photo appears.

It’s a smiling Leah wearing an engagement ring!

But WHO is the mystery man, whose hand can be seen gripping Leah’s shoulder?

Meanwhile, Alex Neilson (Zoe Ventoura) is starting to see that there are plenty of signs her girlfriend Willow Harris (Sarah Roberts) should stay in Summer Bay.

When Alex raises the subject of buying their own home in Queensland, she sees how Willow is caught off guard.

Could it be that things are moving too quickly between the couple and that a future together might not be as certain as they first thought?

Elsewhere, Justin suggests to his sister Tori (Penny McNamee) that Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) might like to help her out with childcare for baby Grace now that doctor Tori is returning to work at the hospital.

However, Tori worries that Grace will be painful reminder that Jasmine has just lost her husband Robbo, who was also Grace’s father.

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:15pm and 6:00pm on Channel 5